Duport Midstream Adds 50MW to Edo’s Growing Energy Pool

In what is fast becoming a boom in energy options amid a national energy crisis, Edo State is set to add an additional 50MW through an Independent Power Project (IPP) by Duport Midstream at its Energy Park in Egbokor, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state

The 50MW plant is to provide steady electricity to the 10,000 barrels per day modular refinery at Duport Midstream Company Limited, which has completed its energy park.

It also houses a 60 million standard cubic feet (scf) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) processing plant; 10 million scf Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant and a Tier-4 Data Centre All-in-one facility.

The 50MW IPP brings the total energy pool in Edo State to 744MW, which includes the 461MW Azura Power IPP, which is connected to the National Grid; the 78MW plant at BUA plant that powers two lines of the company’s 6mtpa plant; the 95MW Ossiomo Power IPP, which is connected to government establishments, streetlights and industrial clusters in Benin metropolis.

The other facility is the 60MW IPP at Dangote Cement factory in Okpella, which provides electricity to the company’s 6mtpa factory.

Edo State is being repositioned to become Nigeria’s leading industrial hub, pushing for investments in industrial and processing industries. In the last six years under the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the state has attracted close to $2bn worth of investment across agriculture, energy, food processing, light manufacturing, forestry and technology sectors.