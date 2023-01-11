Remain Focused on Addressing Nigeria’s Economic Challenges Despite Election, LCCI Urges FG

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the federal government to remain focused on tackling Nigeria’s many economic issues even as the country approaches the general election in February.

The call was made yesterday by the President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, during the chamber’s “State-of-the Economy Quarterly News Conference” in Lagos where he commended the government’s bold initiative to stop payment for petroleum subsidy.

Olawale-Cole said: “Government must remain focused on addressing the country’s economic challenges and not get carried away by electioneering.

“As a private sector advocacy group with the mandate to promote the business community’s interests, we shall continue to engage relevant government agencies, the media, and other interest groups on actionable recommendations for a thriving business community.”

The LCCI’s president also appealed to Nigerians to get involved in the electioneering processes and use their power of numbers to sustain the Nigerian democracy.

“Dear Nigerians, this year’s election is critical to the survival of our nation, and we know that every democratic nation determines its leaders by decision of the citizens who vote.

“As the voice of the organised private sector, LCCI appeals to everyone to get involved and use the power of numbers to sustain the Nigerian democracy.

“Get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) today, and more importantly, please cast your vote wisely,” he said.

Olawale-Cole also noted that the security profile around the conduct of the general elections has not been comforting enough to guarantee a secure electioneering process.

He said there was need to deploy more technology to boost security communication and more surveillance infrastructure at critical locations across the country to actualise a free, fair, and credible election.

He also called for massive enlightenment campaigns against thuggery, violence and security breaches.

“Election managers should engage constructively with all critical stakeholders including, the traditional community, civil societies, media, and security agencies.

“The recent Edo train attack where 31 passengers went missing should not be allowed to happen.

“The citizens deserve to know the preparedness of the government in conducting the general elections as a way of boosting their confidence in the process and endearing their participation,” he said.

Olawale-Cole also commended the government’s plans to end the payment of petroleum subsidy as the best economic decision that would reduce the country’s unsustainable public debts.

He, however, urged government to roll out cushioning policies before the possible removal later in the year to mitigate the short term inflationary pressures expected to accompany the removal.