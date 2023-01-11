  • Wednesday, 11th January, 2023

Atiku Holds Strategic Meeting with British Government

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale

Less than two months to the February 25 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar yesterday held a strategic meeting with the British government.

Atiku, who had been on vacation in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since January 1, arrived in London on Monday for the meeting.

The British government had earlier met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi before meeting with Atiku.

According to a source, the meeting which is coming about five weeks before the presidential election is to discuss areas of future potential collaboration between both countries.

The source said, “An internal poll by the British government shows Atiku Abubakar as the leading candidate and the possibility of working together for a more effective Post BREXIT world which promises to be a win-win for both countries.

“This is especially imperative as the U.K. seeks to improve and increase trade partnership with Nigeria.”

The presidential candidate was accompanied on the visit by Chief Raymond Dokpesi, House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Senator Dino Melaye, Reno Omokri, and Timi Frank, among others.

