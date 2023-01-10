Ogun Central: You Can’t Reinforce Failure, PDP Candidate, Aderinokun, Slams APC

Sunday Okobi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun Central senatorial district, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, yesterday declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not be allowed to reinforce failure in the district.

Aderinokun stated this while reacting to remarks credited to Akeem Adesina, spokesman of the APC, that the candidate of the ruling party was the most preferred candidate across the six local government areas of the senatorial zone.

The PDP candidate in a statement said he was ahead of the APC’s candidate in the district, Shuaib Salisu, in all areas of community development and empowerment programmes. Aderinokun expressed optimism that his contributions to the grassroots, acceptability by the people and his hard work would see him emerge victorious in the February 25 senatorial election.

According to the statement, “Comparing Aderinokun with a former government official who served as Deputy Chief of Staff and a Chief of Staff with no physical contribution to his immediate environment is gross disrespect.

“Jittery candidates will believe they can reinforce failure in the 2023 general elections, however, the people of Odeda, Ifo, Ewekoro, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas are ready to take over their future from clueless promises without actions.

“We are unperturbed by rumoured endorsements or unsolicited contest APC has embarked on as his mass contributions to the grassroots, acceptability by the people and his hard work speak louder for him. The PDP outfit instills confidence ahead of the general elections, fueled by the good works we have done to ease the hardship caused by the current mismanagement and bad governance since 2019.

“To the good people of Ogun Central, joy is coming with #ADEtide because weeping, lies and disappointment have lasted more than three years. We are more than encouraged by your prayers and commitment to champion the takeover.”