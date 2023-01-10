N500bn NDDC 2023 Budget Fraudulent, Says Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governor Nyesom Wike has described as fraudulent the description of allocation of N500 billion Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 2023 budget.

The Rivers State governor expressed displeasure over how politicians were exerting pressure on the National Assembly to hurriedly pass the NDDC 2023 budget ahead of the general elections.

Wike wondered if the 2023 NDDC budget before the National Assembly would address development issues in the region.

The governor made the assertion yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when a delegation of the management of Leadership Newspaper Group Limited led by their Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, presented a nomination letter of award to him as the “Politician of the Year 2022.”

Wike revealed that within the total estimate of N500 billion, N70 billion was expected from the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), N4 billion earmarked for distilling of public drains, and N60 billion earmarked as support to security agency.

The Rivers State governor said a critical look at the details of the various estimate revealed that it was fraudulent budget.

Wike said it was laughable to see a development agency like the NDDC earmarking N4 billion to clean public drains when it was supposed to attend to strategic development issues in the region.

He queried why the NDDC would earmark N60 billion to security agency and not devote it to doing an enduring project and see the derivable impact.

Wike claimed politicians were already mounting pressure on the National Assembly members to speedily pass the NDDC budget so that it can be shared in lieu of the 2023 general election that is approaching.

Speaking further, Wike lamented that it was becoming almost difficult to see people standing on the side of truth whether it benefits them or not.

The governor remarked that issues of payment of staff and sundry matters created some problems within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the party lost the 2015 general elections.

He explained that while those who didn’t wish PDP were vehement on their agenda to collapse the party, he and a few others stood up for the party, ensured that it was not killed and were described as the pillar of the PDP.

Wike alleged that there were hired boys who have been commissioned to attack him and label him as a destroyer of the party because he is speaking up for fairness, justice and equity.

Wike insisted that he cannot be destroying a party that he has contributed so much to build.

The governor also stated however, that he cannot be in a house he has built and allow armed robbers to take it over.

Wike recalled that the PDP presidential primary was fraudulently organised.

He said the organisers allowed an aspirant to return to the podium to do campaign when voting process had started. According to him, if the aspirant was allowed to make announcement that he was stepping down, there won’t have been problem, but rather instructed delegates who to vote.

Speaking on behalf of management of Leadership Newspaper Group Limited, Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene said governor Wike was nominated as the “Politician of the Year 2022”, because his activities have consequential impact on Nigerians.

On his part, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Sun Newspaper Publishing Limited Mr. Onuohia Ukah said governor Wike was awarded “Courage in Leadership 2022” because despite economy recession, he has delivered soul lifting projects for Rivers State.