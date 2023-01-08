Ahead of Buhari’s Visit to Adamawa Tomorrow, Police Beef up Security

Daji Sani in Yola



As President Muhammadu Buhari is set to visit Adamawa State tomorrow, the state police command yesterday said it had deployed additional assets to ensure a hitch-free visit.



The command also ordered officers to display a high level of professionalism and respect for human rights.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued in Yola, the state capital, yesterday.



Buhari will be in the state for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally and to flag off the governorship campaign of Senator Aishatu Binani.

The police image maker stated that the additional operational assets included, but not limited to, surveillance patrol men, tactical/operational teams, Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).



“The teams are expected to carry out covert surveillance as well as confidence-building patrols in the state in conjunction with sister security agencies.

“The CP is assuring synergy and good working relationships amongst all security agencies which will be put into place.



“And that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards ensuring public order in the State before, during and after the visit of Mr. President.



“The CP being the head of internal security in the state is already on ground to coordinate the security deployment and ensure all things being equal, the visit of Mr. President is hitch-free,” he stated.



Nguroje further said the CP had equally directed that vehicular movement should be restricted, and that those moving from Sangere-Numan road to Yola town should divert from FGGC junction through Jambutu Motor Park leading to Doubeli Junction.



He said those moving from Yola town to the Airport should follow the 80 Housing units through the Commissioners’ Quarters down to Mubi roundabout.

“The command, while regretting the inconveniences it might have caused, appeal to the general public to conduct themselves and cooperate with security agents in the course of discharging their constitutional mandate,” he added.