Everton to Battle Southampton for Super Eagles’ Moffi

Everton are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. The Toffees are in the relegation zone and need forwards who can help the team in solving the goalscoring issues.

Everton think FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi can certainly help and are considering him in the January transfer window.

The Toffees have been bland and toothless when going forward. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury problems have taken a toll on him and he is looking like a shadow of his usual self.

The Toffees have scored just 14 goals in 18 games, second lowest tally in the first division. Only Wolves have scored less goals (11) than the Blues of Merseyside.

Lack of chance creation has also given headaches to Frank Lampard as Dwight McNeil, Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray have failed to contribute to the attack or create much danger through the flanks.

Neal Maupay was signed in the summer from Brighton for a fee of £15 million to provide backup to Calvert-Lewin but the Frenchman has struggled to make an impact during his first six months at Goodison Park.

According to Foot Mercato, Moffi has attracted interest from two Premier League sides, Everton and Southampton. Moffi has had an excellent campaign with Lorient, scoring 10 goals in 16 Ligue 1 games.

The Nigerian arrived at Stade du Moustoir in 2020 for £7 million and has been a key part of Lorient since then. Moffi will be a quality acquisition for any team who can acquire his services. Apart from Everton, Southampton are also in the hunt to sign Moffi. Just like Everton, even the Saints are stuck in the relegation battle and sit plum last in the Premier League.

Moffi is comfortable being the lone striker in the front three and has also played as the right sided forward in a two-striker formation. His swift movement allows the wingers around him to take advantage and make advancing runs.

The Toffees will be getting a rock solid goalscorer should they manage to strike a deal with Lorient and convince Moffi to make the move.