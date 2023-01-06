  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Siju Iluyomade Renews Commitment to Uplift Less Privileged Globally as She Marks 59 

Life & Style | 17 hours ago

Mary Nnah

As the founder of Arise Women Conference, Dr (Mrs.) Siju Iluyomade marks her 59th birthday on Sunday, January 8th with a thanksgiving service scheduled to hold at the Trinity Towers RCCG, Lagos where thousands of individuals will be empowered under the auspices of the Arise Women brand, she has reiterated her commitment to continuing to use the Arise Women platform to continue to uplift less privileged globally.

Her efforts to empower the less privileged and support the effort of government in every area of endeavour have been acclaimed to be one of the most outstanding among the lots who follow the same passion as hers.

Regardless of religion, tribe, or ethnicity, the corporate lawyer and philanthropist has continued to give her all to better the lives of many, using her Arise Women Foundation as a vehicle to intervene in so many areas of human needs.

Iluyomade, who clocks 59th on Sunday, January 8, said her dream is to make sure Arise affects every part of human life globally in terms of health, housing, education, empowerment, farming and many more.

The gorgeous woman added that in the last 15 years, her foundation has achieved so much by putting structures like hospitals, school buildings, computerised libraries, and boreholes in many communities in Abuja, Ondo, Imo, Kebbi and Lagos states to mention a few.

Through her hum10anitarian work, she has also branded a food basket called ‘Arise Pink Bucket’ —with contents that include food items like rice, semovita, tomato paste, and groundnut oil— distributed to every local government across Nigeria.

During the last Arise Women Conference held on Saturday, October 29th at the Trinity Towers, City of David RCCG, Lagos, no fewer than 10,000 were given the Arise food basket that contains varieties of foodstuff. The hospital built in Kabusa, a suburb area in Abuja for the less privileged, has continued to give free services to people in the area, with several success stories in operations.

Iluyomade, who shares the same birthday date with the wife of Lagos State Governor Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Minister for Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, two women who have been part of activities of Arise Women on several occasions also used the opportunity to celebrate her womenfolk. 

In her word “ I celebrate with Mrs. Sanwo-Olu and Mrs. Tallen who have been part of the success story of Arise on the birthday, their shining lights will not dim.”

