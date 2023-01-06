Oyetola Will Return as Osun Gov before July 5, Says Owoeye

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Owoeye, yesterday said former state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, will return as the state governor before July 5, 2023.

Owoeye, who said categorically that the people of the state, especially APC members, should have their mind at rest, said Oyetola would reclaim his mandate before July 5 this year.

Noting that the Supreme Court on July 5, 2019, declared him (Oyetola) the winner of the September 2018 governorship election, Owoeye said the Supreme Court will rule over the ongoing matter before July 5 this year, and return Oyetola.

Owoeye stated this at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office in Osogbo.

He appealed to the people of the state to come out en masses and cast their votes for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and state and national assembly candidates in the forthcoming general election.

The Speaker, however, expressed optimism that the candidates of the party would emerge victorious in the general election.

According to him, “You will recall that the Supreme Court declared Oyetola winner on July 5, 2019. The coming one will not be up to July 5 and Oyetola will be returned as governor.

“They think they can cheat us. We thank God for the BIVAS that revealed the secret. You can see that they cannot appoint anything.

“Tinubu is moving around the country and someone sitting in Adamawa or Anambra State is saying he wants to get power.”

Owoeye also debunked the rumours that some APC legislators are moving to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying: “None of the members of APC in the Assembly will go. No vacancy in the Assembly,” he stated.