Ondo to Benefit Immensely from Tinubu’s Presidency, Says APC Chieftain

Fidelis David in Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, yesterday, said Ondo state stands to gain a lot from Bola Tinubu’s presidency.



According to him, lots of developmental projects that could transform Ondo state would be prioritised and given life under a Tinubu presidency.

The Canada based Psychiatrist and the convener of the Oshodi for Tinubu /Shettima media Group, made this known in a statement ahead Saturday’s rally in the state.



Tinubu would hold a presidential rally on Saturday in Akure, to drum support for his presidential ambition.

According to Oshodi, the significance of Tinubu’s visit cannot be over emphasised and couldn’t have come at a better time than when the general elections is coming up next month.



The statement read: “He’s not coming to campaign or beg us to vote for him, he’s coming to the state to remind us of our civic responsibility that we should come out in large numbers come February 25th to vote him and other APC candidates across the length and breadth of the state so that we can be part of the history making states that will ensure that Asiwaju emerged winner of the national election.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is Ondo state and Ondo state is Bola Ahmed Tinubu , so his visit to Ondo state is both historic and strategic. The visit is strategic in the sense that Ondo state stands to gain a lot by virtue of Asiwaju’s presidency as lots of developmental projects that can transform Ondo state can be prioritised and given life.



“About three of such projects come to mind , the development and exploration of the large bitumen deposit , the second largest in the world and only second to Canada must be given adequate attention under the Asiwaju presidency, the development of the seaport in Ondo south will place Ondo state within the global economic view and unleash unprecedented developments in the state,” Oshodi stressed.



The APC chieftain explained that the construction of the road network that leads to the lekki-Ajah corridor of Lagos state from Ondo would help accelerate the economic development of Ondo and all the three major projects can be achieved under the Tinubu’s presidency.



Oshodi, who is also the Media Director, Tinubu/ Shettima, lndependent Campaign Council, ICC, Ondo state, noted that the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC) and other campaign council such as the PCC and the APC state party structure and the Akeredolu led administration have been doing a lot behind the scene to ensure the success of the Asiwaju’s campaign rally to the sunshine state



“Why Nigeria and Ondo State should vote for Tinubu-Asiwaju is the best of the lots amongst those on the ballot , he’s the only presidential candidate with vast experiences of being a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria , a two term governor and a successful one for that matter that continues till date to ensure that his protégés are in charge of Lagos state 15 years after he left office and thus ensure continuity of the blueprint that he designed for Lagos state, he’s one is the biggest investor in our democracy having built his party from the ground up with control of just one state out of thirty six and formed alliances with other progressives across the length and breath of Nigeria to form the APC that’s currently the ruling party since 2015,” he added.