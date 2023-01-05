  • Thursday, 5th January, 2023

Lewandowski Banned from Barca Matches

Sport | 28 mins ago

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will serve a three-match suspension, starting on Sunday when the Catalans face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

The ban was originally issued after Lewandowski was sent off in the 2-1 win over Osasuna in early November – the club’s last game before the World Cup.

The veteran forward received a straightforward one-game suspension for his red card dismissal – two yellow cards. But he was further punished with another two games for a gesture allegedly made towards referee Gil Manzano.

Barça initially appealed to the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to have the ban overturned. That appeal was rejected but the club continued to escalate the matter.

The suspension was even temporarily lifted, allowing Lewandowski to play against Espanyol in the city derby over the weekend, while the matter was still being reviewed by Spain’s administrative court for sport (TAD). Espanyol filed a complaint to RFEF as a result.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that the suspension has been upheld, ruling Lewandowski out of games against Atletico, Getafe and Girona in the coming weeks.

However, it is also suggested that Barça still have opportunity to appeal and therefore potentially keep delaying the ban. But any appeal must be submitted by the end of Thursday due it being the last working day in Spain before the Atletico game – Friday is Kings Day and a public holiday.

Lewandowski has scored 13 La Liga goals in 15 appearances since joining Barcelona in the summer, although curiously hasn’t actually found the net in the competition since October.

