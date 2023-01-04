Olamide Unveiled as National Lottery Ambassador

Kemi Olaitan

Popular music star and YBNL Record Label Chief, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji (aka Badoo), has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of National Lottery Nigeria (National Game).

The unveiling of Olamide as the Explainer-in-Chief and Ambassador Plenipotentiary for the brand, was put together by the National Game in partnership with Elrae Technologies towards entertaining and changing the fortunes of Nigerians.

The Managing Director of the National Game, Mr. Abiodun Akintaju, in a statement, said the activities of the National Game in recent times have moved up such like never been seen in the history of lottery games in the country.

He disclosed that an On-Air Personality, IK Osakioduwa (The Wild Child) will anchor the game shows and coordinate programs for the National Game, saying “The National Lottery Nigeria would mint millionaires.”

He added that the National Game was designed as a social intervention tool that will directly and positively affect the lives of Nigerians through the payment of mouthwatering prizes and the “Good Causes” Foundation which will directly support sports, youths, education, health and provision of succour at times of grief.

Olamide while accepting the ambassadorial appointment, expressed his excitement to be a part of the brand, lauding the brand for the very evident part the decision would play in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) space.

He added that the National Game would be giving back to Nigerians to make them further believe in achieving their desired fulfilment in the dreams of the country.