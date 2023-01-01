The Udom Emmanuel’s Example

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, last week broke his silence on the lingering crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he revealed that he feels “empty” each time he sees that the five governors of the party who are members of the G-5 have not been part of the presidential campaign.

Emmanuel who is also the chairperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, told reporters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, after a meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State who visited him that he was seriously missing them.

Ortom is a member of the G-5, which is led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Other governors who are members of the group are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

The group, formed shortly after the PDP presidential primary in May, has so far refused to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

It has been demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairperson, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party for the sake of achieving a “regional balance”.

They repeatedly said they would support a southern presidential candidate for the 2023 election, a decision they said is in line with the agreement reached by the Southern Governors’ Forum that Nigeria’s presidency should come to the south in 2023.

But Akwa Ibom governor who contested the party’s presidential primary and lost like Wike, said the PDP leadership was open for peace with the G-5.

“You turn around on a campaign platform, you don’t see them, (and) suddenly you will feel you need them. These are people you started together; I think I still feel empty that we are all not together on a campaign platform.”

Governor Emmanuel’s comments typified him as a man who genuinely wants peace in the PDP.

While, responding, Ortom, who said the governors were still with the PDP, however, expressed displeasure with the leadership of the party over its management of the crisis.

Many believe that if the G-5 governors truly have conscience, the comments by Governor Emmanuel should melt their hardened hearts.

They faulted Ortom’s response for speaking tongue-in-cheek especially when he knows that the G-5 governors have remained rigid and refused to shift ground. Even their utterances sometimes have made reconciliation impossible. Frequently, they have lampooned Atiku for no fault of his, and threatening to vote for the opposition parties.