Shina Peller’s Many Battles as He Sets Eyes on His Senatorial Seat or Battle to Keep His Club Business

Things are going on in the corners of the majority of Nigerian politicians, especially those that are young and on the cusp of attaining nationwide fame. Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives who is representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo State is one such person and one must admit that the man has many battles ahead of him. On the one hand, is his chosen battle for a senatorial status and seat, but on the other hand, is his club business.

Peller is not a new figure in the controversy lane. Because of his young age and somewhat sanguine personality, he has always managed to straddle the line between radical and rebellious, often calling for a reconfiguration of political frameworks so that younger and more educated people can take the lead. Believing that age and education are strong determinants of efficient administration, Peller has had to deal with many issues that have cropped up over the years regarding his lifestyle, business, and other matters.

The most recent issue and the one Peller is currently battling with is that of his nightclub, Quilox. According to recent reports, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA) only just shut down the club because the management of the club had allegedly failed to get a sound permit and thereby constituting a nuisance to the residents of the area and other businesses. Many individuals saw the move by LASEPA as fueled by politics and are expecting Peller to say something to the same effect.

Never one to disappoint, Peller shared the following message via a Facebook post: “A man who is intimate with God is not intimidated by man. Eye on the ball.” In other words, the LASEPA move was intended as an intimidation tactic, but he has greater things on his mind.

To those aware of Peller’s intentions, his political ambition at the moment is to represent Oyo North Senatorial district in the Senate. For this, he abandoned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and took up the uniform of the Accord Party (AP). So, taking into consideration the shutting down of his very profitable nightclub, Peller’s battles are only increasing in intensity as time goes by.