Jonathan Urges Nigerians to Participate in Humanitarian Services

Olusegun Osahon in Yenagoa





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on citizens to support and participate in humanitarian services to actualise developmental aspirations.

Jonathan, who spoke at the 10th anniversary of the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation (GDF) held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, said humanitarian services would make the people contribute meaningfully to the growth of the society.

The former President, who was represented by an ex-military governor of Rivers State and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, lauded the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation initiated by Moses Oruaze Dickson, a younger brother to the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson.

Describing the foundation’s achievements in 10 years as remarkable, Jonathan commended the founders, partners and management of GDF for their selfless service to humanity.

He said the foundation’s intervention in health, education and strategic youth development were worthy of recommendations and emulation.

He said, “Your impact in your focus areas of health, education and strategic youth development are worthy of recommendation. I encouraged you to continue in this worthy venture of service to humanity.

“Initiatives like the Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, which plays a contributory role to government in providing various services, are needed more than ever to meet our developmental aspiration. This is why we call on well-meaning citizens to support and participate in humanitarian services in different spheres.

“This is one way to make ourselves relevant and contribute meaningfully to the growth of society. Let me again congratulate the founder, partners and volunteers of Goldcoast for sustaining the legacy of Mama Goldcoast within the last 10 years.”

In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Ayuba Doba, called on people to emulate the virtues of the foundation’s founder, Moses Oruaze Dickson.

Diri said, “He has kept this vision alive for a decade, if you cannot encourage him, don’t kill it. We are calling on the young ones to emulate Moses Oruaze Dickson. This is not the only family where we have mothers but the thought of doing what he has done is a wonderful thing.

“I want to encourage you; please don’t rest on your oars. Your government as you know will always stand by you. You did a wonderful job partnering with the many people, NGOs and even the government during the flood, I was a witness to what you did and I want to encourage you to keep doing more.”

Also, former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, stated that the Goldcoast foundation was purely the brainchild of his younger brother.

He commended the humanitarian and selfless services of the foundation during the recent flood and thanked Oruaze for sustaining the initiative over the past 10 years.