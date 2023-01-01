A’Ibom Gov Signs N700bn Budget, Extends Teachers’ Retirement Age

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assented to the 2023 appropriation law as passed by the State House of Assembly.

The governor has given approval for the extension of the retirement age for teachers in the employ of government, from 60 to 65 years, effective December 30, 2022.

This was revealed in a statement the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong released yesterday

The statement said the governor assented to the appropriation bill at the last State Executive Council Meeting for the year 2022.

It added that the appropriation law “has a total financial outlay of N700 billion, comprising N344 Billion for recurrent expenditure and N356 Billion for Capital expenditure.

The governor, after asserting to the 2023 financial law of the state, undertook an analysis of the global macro economic trends and their implications on the micro economic environment.

He, however, said he was unrelentingly committed to the execution of the Completion Agenda and charged all the EXCO members to redouble their efforts in the delivery of their respective ministerial mandates, conscious of the little time available for the administration

“Approval was granted for the release of the sum of N675 million for the payment of 2019 leave grant to teachers in government employ. EXCO granted approval for the employment of 1,000 junior staff into the state civil service.

“EXCO granted approval for the training of 2,000 youths in Maritime safety and surveillance, to be undertaken by the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning.”

“Government has granted approval for the remediation of the dump site at Uyo village road and landfill management, and mandated the Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals and the Akwa ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency to execute the task.

“Approval was granted for the Award of contract for the construction of 12.8 km Ikot Ukpong Inuaenyen-Ikot Eteng Ndon-atan Ikpe road with 1 no 15M span bridge in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area.

“Approval was granted for the award of contract for the construction of 6.1km Shelter Afrique/Nnung Ette flood control tunnel in Uyo and Ibesikpo/Asutan local government areas.

“EXCO granted approval for the award of contract for the construction of 9.0 KM Ikot Ada idem-Ediene Ikot Obio Imo-Ikot Oku Ikono road in Ibiono Ibom/Uyo Local Government areas.”