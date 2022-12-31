Wike, Akwa Ibom, Benue Govs Meet in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday, met with governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers State governor, who described the meeting as convivial, said it was completely devoid of politics.

Wike is the leader of G-5 governors who have been at loggerheads with the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their call for the resignation of the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Other members of the G-5 are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Wike disclosed that his relationship with Governor Emmanuel, who is also the chairman of Atiku Presidential Campaign, has not diminished irrespective of their political difference.

He stressed that politics should never be allowed to create unwarranted friction between brothers.

Governor Udom, is chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

According to Wike: “Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship. We may different political affiliation or thinking, that should not divide the brotherly love or create a gap among us.”

On his part, Governor Udom explained that his visit was not political, but a demonstration of brotherly love in the spirit of the yuletide season.

“Actually, this is the season of love. Within this period if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted. I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate, brotherly love, friendship. And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Similarly, the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom explained that part of their discussion also centered on how they can best add value to governance in Nigeria.

“We are going into 2022 and we shared among ourselves how can we best add value to our government, how can we best add value to our people, how can we do things that will help add value to our country Nigeria.

“And that if there are any issues in the past which we have done wrong, we looked at it and said look let’s forgive one another and move forward. They are private issues.”