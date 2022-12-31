Toby Okechukwu Mourns Obiozor

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, has expressed deep grief over the death of the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, describing it as the fall of an Iroko.

Okechukwu, who also described Obiozor as a patriot, who paid his dues in the advancement of both national and Igbo causes, said the former lecturer was exemplary in loving one’s people and country, and therefore called for his immortalisation by the federal government.

The lawmaker, who poured out his heart in a statement he issued yesterday, said: “It is appropriate to say that this is the fall of an Iroko and the passing of a legend.

“Prof. George Obiozor’s death is a grave loss not only to Ndigbo, but also the nation as a whole. He was a perfect gentleman, an intellectual colossus, great teacher, philosopher leader, and a diplomat per excellence, who gave his all to the service of fatherland. Nigeria’s international image was at its apogee while he held sway in the nation’s foreign service and the pages of history will be kind to him.

“It is regrettable that he passed on at a time his services, experience, knowledge, and local and international contacts were most needed in addressing the prevailing challenges facing Ndigbo and the nation, but he had already done so much.

“We therefore owe it to his memory to carry on with the principles and causes he believed it. Importantly, I call on the federal government to immortalise him”.

The lawmaker, who represents Aninri-Awgu-Oji River Federal Constituency, sent heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s immediate family, the Government and people of Imo State, Ndigbo and the nation over the loss and prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.