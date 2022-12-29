  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

Buhari Mourns Ohaneze Ndigbo Leader, George Obiozor

.Says his death immeasurable loss to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the demise of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

The President in a statement issued Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, extended heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President noted that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) exemplified leadership skills and values as a thoroughbred diplomat.

The President believed that the contributions of the unique leader and strong proponent of peace and a stable polity, who also held other strategic public positions, will never be forgotten.

President Buhari trusted that all who mourn the demise of the statesman, who commanded great respect among his peers in the academia and foreign policy arena, will honour his memory by actively embracing his beliefs and ideas  geared towards uniting Nigeria beyond geo-political considerations.

The President said he had fond memories of meeting Prof. Obiozor on several occasions, and values his endearing sense of patriotism.  

He joined the Igbo nation in mourning the irreparable loss of this great son of Nigeria, even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

