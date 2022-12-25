Nigeria’s Former Ambassador, Ahmed Ibeto’s Political Wilderness 

Former Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto’s involvement in his state’s politics has never been an interesting experience. At different times, Ibeto, a former deputy governor of Niger State, has suffered indescribable humiliation.

It all began in 2015 when he lost the Peoples Democratic Party’s ticket to his once-upon-a time friend and former colleague, Umar Nasko.

In view of this, he dumped the then ruling party and started a sizzling romance with All Progressives Congress (APC), a situation that infuriated his former boss, Aliyu Babangida.

He seemed to have stepped on the snake’s tail, as some police officers, allegedly on the order of his former boss, Babangida, stormed his residence and office and carted away some pieces of furniture items.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ibeto was barred from attending the State Executive Council meetings.

Luck, however, smiled at him when he was made Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Through his profile had then received a boost, he was adamant in becoming the number one citizen of the state.

Consequently, he resigned his appointment and returned home in 2018 towards the preparation for the 2019 governorship elections in the state. Sadly, his balloon of hope was again punctured, as the state governor, Bello sought a return. When Ibeto realised the danger this posed to his ambition, he returned to his former party, PDP.

Again, he suffered another humiliation, as he was defeated by his arch-rival Nasko and his ambition, again, blew up in his face.

Since then, he has remained in political wilderness.

Ibeto has been a councilor, council’s chairman, House of Representatives member, deputy governor and an ambassador.