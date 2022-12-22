Six Killed, Two Injured in Bauchi Fatal Crash

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than six persons have been killed while two others sustained injuries in a fatal motor accident along the ever busy Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa-Kabwir Federal Highway.

THISDAY checks revealed that the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, at about 5a.m. in Kwara village of Bogoro Local Government Area of the state.

The report obtained from the police in the area indicated that the victims were on their way from Taraba to the Mararaba Liman Katagum market in Bauchi Local Government Area when the accident occurred.

Two of the victims were identified as Adamu Abdullahi aged 20 a native of Mararaba Liman Katagum and Husseini Dahiru Sarkin Kudu aged 25.

At the time of filing this report, the identity of four others remained yet undisclosed as police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

According to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Bogoro, Mr. Bauchi Yakubu, the accident occurred when the driver, Mr. Aliyu Yakubu, tried to avoid potholes leading to the vehicle somersaulting.

He said: “I can confirm to you that I received a phone call early this morning around 5a.m. that a vehicle, J5 conveying some people from Taraba to Mararaba Market in Liman Katagum had a ghastly accident in Kwara village.

“We rushed to the scene of the incident and discovered that some of them had died already while some later died in the hospital. Their corpses are now at the general hospital.”

It was gathered that the police are trying to contact members of their families while the driver, Aliyu Yakubu and one Idris Magaji survived the accident and still receiving treatment at the hospital as contained in a statement issued by Information Officer Bogoro Local Government Area, Mr. Gomna James.

The State Sector Command of the FRSC confirmed the crash but promised to give details later.