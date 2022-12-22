NDLEA Receives N500m Grant from  AbdulSamad Rabiu Africa Initiative to Boost Drug War

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has received a N500 million grant from the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) for the funding of some select projects.

The letter of grant was handed to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the anti-narcotics agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), yesterday in Abuja by the the MD/CEO of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh.

Marwa, used the opportunity to commend the Chairman of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his philanthropy and support for humanity.

The grant, which was given to the NDLEA in recognition of the many successes it has recorded nationally and internationally in the fight against illicit substance abuse and trafficking in Nigeria, came under the ASR Africa Security Sector Support Scheme, an intervention initiative targeted at sustainably impactful interventions in security and social development in Africa.

In his remarks, Marwa described Rabiu as a patriot, philanthropist and foremost industrialist, who has human interest at heart, recounting his pivotal role in 2019/2020 along with his colleagues in the business sector to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The NDLEA boss stated that the drug scourge was not what only the government and the agency could fight alone, adding that there was the urgent need for all stakeholders to rise up like the ASR Africa to support the nation’s War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, initiative, which encouraged all citizens, both corporate and individual, to be stakeholders.

“By acknowledging the existence of the drug scourge, ASR Africa has positioned itself as an important stakeholder towards eradicating the menace in Nigeria,” Marwa said, adding that the grant would be used towards sustainable and impactful projects relevant to the current reality of the drug problem in the country.

The CEO of ASR Africa, speaking earlier, said the grant was part of efforts of the Chairman of BUA Group to give back to the African continent and make lasting impact in peace and security, as a means of uplifting and restoring the dignity and lives of Africans.

“Your selection is in recognition of the many successes you have recorded nationally and internationally, the high quality of service delivered by your agency, and the excellence of your men and women to the service of the nation,” he said.