Gov Diri Rues Super Eagles Absence at Qatar 2022 World Cup

*Calls for private sector involvement in sports development in Nigeria

Duro Ikhazuagbe, just back from Qatar

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has asked Nigerians to stop the blame game on why Super Eagles failed to qualify for the edition Argentina defeated France to win last Sunday.

Speaking shortly before that memorable final match at the Lusail Stadium, Governor Diri insisted that the blame for Super Eagles failure to make the cut was also largely that of the sports ministry and the government rather than heaping the entire blame on the NFF board under the watch of Amaju Pinnick.

“Let us stop the blame game, thinking that it is one man that did not work hard enough for Eagles to qualify.

He describes as unfortunate that Nigeria’s green and white flag was not amongst the 32 hoisted in Qatar.

“It is unfortunate that we are not seeing the Nigerian flag here because Super Eagles didn’t qualify. It is easy to lay blame on former NFF President Amaju Pinnick that Nigeria did not qualify.

“But beyond all that noise, we need to blame the Federal Ministry of Sports because government is largely involved in the administration of sport which is not good for football development. I fee so sad that we are here and our country’s flag is not flying amongst the 32 countries in Qatar,” stressed Diri who was once commissioner for sports in Bayelsa State.

He admitted that even CAF believes Nigeria’s absence at the Mundial didn’t make Africa’s representation complete.

“In my interactions with the CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, he told me that the fact that Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup, Africa was incomplete. For him, if Nigeria is not in any competition, Africa was not fully represented. That is the way other Africans see us,” he further revealed.

Diri insisted that the non-qualification of Eagles was not as a result of lack of talents in the country.

“We have the talents and skills to achieve that (qualification). We have the Kanu’s, Jay Jay Okochas, and mention them in the grassroots, waiting to be discovered. We can get back to the top of football that has united us as a people if we return to doing the right things.

He however gave kudos to Qatar for hosting the World Cup edition that will remain the reference point for a long time to come.

“The facilities they put in place to host this World Cup is just savoring. Again, not just that, the organization of matches and match venues is second to none. With about 90,000 fans at a match venue, you are not seeing any traffic anywhere. No complaints and no panic of any sort. And in a twinkle of an eye, all the 90,000 spectators exit match venues with no known incidents and everybody back home.

“You didn’t hear of any story of anybody’s telephone being stolen. And I think that we should be encouraged to be a part of this kind of organization and planning for maximum result,” observed Governor Diri.

He revealed that it was to improve the human capacity of sports officials in Bayelsa that he approved for a few of them to attend the World Cup to learn a thing or two to help them in future handlings of sports in the state.

“I am happy that I came here. I am also happy that I directed my officials in charge of sports and football in particular in my state to be here also to learn one thing or two to take back home. This is the only way that we can imbibe the culture of organisation. Not only in football but in other sports generally. I am happy over the entire spectacle here. It is world-class.”

On the need to have improved sports infrastructure in the state, Governor Diri hinted of plans to have a bigger, modern stadium in Bayelsa State.

“The Samson Siasia Stadium is the major sport facility in the state. We are already thinking of a much modern stadium, although I have heard of a few grumblings here and there that that should not be a priority in Bayelsa for now. “For me, it is a priority. As you are aware, Bayelsa State is now in the top bracket of sporting states in the country. At the last National Sports Festival in Asaba recently few weeks ago, the only state that we could not catch up with was hosts Delta. We finished second out of the 36 states and FCT that participated in the festival. That result, I believe, goes to show the seriousness that we attach to sports development in Bayelsa.

“Our plan in future is to beat Delta State at future festivals. And to do that, it means that we need to improve on the existing sports facilities in my state. I can assure you that it is in our plans to get new sports infrastructure in the state,” he concluded.