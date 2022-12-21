LASPOTECH School of Agriculture Alumni Launch N10m Faculty Endowment Fund

Oluchi Chibuzor

The 1986/1991 set of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) School of Agriculture Alumni Association, Ikorodu, has launched a N10 million faculty endowment to boost the agriculture department of the institution now known as Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

Speaking at the 2022 reunion of the association,​ the President of LASPOTECH School of Agriculture, Mr Olubukola Oreofe, said plans were underway to commemorate their 31st reunion by putting up projects that would reposition agriculture in the school.

He disclosed that the alumni would also donate to the e-library of the Faculty of Agriculture.

“Our other programmes, which we are committed to organising, include an annual colloquium to enable an interface between lecturers, students, policymakers/government officials, agricultural development organisations and institutions, captains of industry and relevant stakeholders,” explained Oreofe.

He added that the association was convinced that an annual forum such as this would be an incubator for ideas that would benefit the students, lecturers, the university and society.

“For a start, N10 million educational endowment programme for the faculty of agriculture, scholarship grants, students international exchange and development programme; and alumni student mentorship programme, sports development activities, no doubt, is essential that as we stretch our hands to support our alma mater, we need the institution as a partner,” Oreofe stated.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission and the board of trustees of the alumni, Hon Kamal Ayinde Bayewu, acknowledged the significance of helping to boost the faculty.

Chairman of the Reunion Organising Committee, Mr Oluseyi Awobade, said, “To those who have travelled from far and near to be here with us today, we thank you for honouring our invitation at that short notice, in spite of your very busy schedule and your other engagements, you considered our invitation worthy of being honoured. We do not take this for granted, as we really appreciate your presence for gracing this occasion.”