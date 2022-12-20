Youths Launch Campaign for Sanwo-Olu, Target  Three Million Votes





Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State youths yesterday launched the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Youth Professionals Support Group (BOSYOPS) to secure three million votes for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid. The group also launched a virtual platform giving free internet access for accessibility.

Addressing newsmen after the launch, the Convener of BOSYOPS, Bisola Olusanya, noted the group aimed to ensure youth-inclusive and total support for Sanwo-Olu for another four years, adding that the virtual platform is for transparency of activities. “The reason for the group is to say as youths, we need a transparent platform, that we can drive and where our voice can be heard.

It’s for us to come together to make a uniform decision on who will run for the next four years and here we are devoting our support for Governor Sanwo-Olu to continue the affairs of the state for a greater Lagos.

“The group is for the youths, by the youths, and of the youths. No man is an islander. Governor Sanwo-Olu needs our support which is why we are coming together to garner support for him,” she said.

When asked about the financial pillar of the group, Olusanya, revealed the finance of the group is from individuals who in one way or another other have benefitted from Lagos State regardless of their state of origin and saw the need to support Sanwo-Olu.

The Chief Executive Officer of Atmosphere, Ayowande Adalemo, who was one of the young CEOs at the event, narrated how Lagos State under the Sanwo-Olu administration has partnered with his company to provide free internet services at major bus stops for commuters, thus, giving opportunities for entrepreneurs and development of Lagos State.

“Lagos State under the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu, through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), has partnered with our company sponsoring Data Lagos for efficiency and development. The governor, over the years, has supported a social and economic impact-driven administration,” he said.