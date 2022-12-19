Jumia Food, Domino’s Pizza Partners for Improved Customer Service Delivery

Gilbert Ekugbe

One of the leading online food delivery platforms in Nigeria, Jumia Food has partnered Domino’s Pizza to deepen its relationship with its esteemed customers across the country.

According to Jumia Food, the partnership would create a platform for Jumia Food to reach more consumers in Nigeria.

At a press conference to announce the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said the move is to bring meals closer to Nigerians, pointing out that Domino’s Pizza will reach more consumers through Jumia Food to grow their customer base.

The partnership is expected to offer consumers access to meals from the comfort of their homes while also providing a steady supply of Domino’s portfolio to consumers through the Jumia food platform and ensure they receive their orders in the shortest time possible.

“We are delighted to provide our online platform where consumers in Nigeria can order their favourite pizza delight from Domino’s Pizza outlets available at the click of a button on Jumia Food. We have spent a decade in Nigeria, and since our inception, we have continuously strived to impact the lives of millions of consumers through innovation and technology,” he said.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Eat’N’Go Africa, Mr Patrick McMichael said Domino’s Pizza Nigeria is delighted to expand its offerings to its esteemed customers in Nigeria through listing on Jumia.

“As we grow and expand, it is important to employ digital technology in ensuring that we continue to maintain exceptional service delivery which is what this partnership avails Domino’s Pizza,” he said.