DSS Withdraws Personnel from Osun Governor for Allegedly Insulting Officers

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly withdrawn its officers attached to the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for allegedly insulting its officers.

A socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again(OSRA), had in a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Lanre Akeju and Saheed Bakare respectively, claimed that Adeleke would personally appear at the DSS headquarters in Abuja over the matter.

The group disclosed that Adeleke had been allegedly insulting the officers attached to him for a while before the personnel made official complaints to the state Command.

“It is unfortunate that Governor Adeleke’s unguarded utterances has led to DSS withdrawing their personnel from him. Despite the fact that top official of the department called to caution the governor, they (Adeleke and his sister) hauled more insults on the officers.

“The development angered the DSS headquarters, and after making contacts, they decided to withdraw their personnel.

“After the withdrawal, the governor pleaded with the DSS Command for another chance. He is being expected in Abuja today, where he will explain himself and reassure the DSS that he can be trusted with their officers,” the group said.

While reacting, Adeleke said there is no cause for alarm over the matter.

In a statement issued and signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, said: “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police.”

Rasheed noted that the matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution, adding that the issue is being sorted out.

He posited that: “We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm. Your governor is fully secured, and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance.”