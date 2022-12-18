Let’s Give Peace a Chance, Abdulsalami Tells Nigerians

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former Head of State in Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has called on Nigerians to work for the peace of the country.

He stressed that to achieve peace in the country, there should be more focus on the rehabilitation and reorientation of the youths, especially building their interest in education.



Abdulsalami made the call, during the second convocation ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday.

He said: “Without peace, there wouldn’t be a country; so, let us give peace a chance in our country”.

Abdulsalami who is the Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the university, commended the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike for being the greatest pillar of support to the institution.



Also speaking, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who was the keynote speaker, advised that for Nigeria to excel in development, it should begin to give the young people the right education.

The former AGF who described education as the pinnacle for national development said education given to the youths today determines the future of the country.



Speaking on the subject “Discipline,” Agabi expressed faith in Nigeria rising from its challenges, adding that the nation would do better if it encourage its young people to be entrepreneurs.



He commended Wike for his commitment to ensuring that Rivers youths embrace education through his government education scholarship scheme while applauding the former governor of the state, Dr. Peter Odili, for his initiative in birthing the medical institution.



He said: “Governor Nyesom Wike is a blessing to the nation. By your service, you are a blessing not just to this generation but to the future.

“Nigerians from every part of the nation survived because we believed that this is the only country we have. I have great faith in our country. I have faith that Nigeria shall raise their hands to the Lord. We are a nation where people love the Lord, and have resilience, patience and hard work. And that is why the nation survived.



“We must be entrepreneurs for the nation. We must pay attention to our rural area; we have destroyed the village as a cultural institution. The nation is not self-reliant. No nation without self-reliance can be self-disciplined. The youths are not self-employed because we are not giving them the right education.

“If we are going to be a self-reliant nation, we must shut our borders, begin to produce and use our self-produce”.



To the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Odili, the former AGF, said: “The education you have provided for our young people will assure the future yet unborn.”

Advising the new graduates, he said: “As you embark on this journey, you should remember from where you were trained and equipped in character, integrity and knowledge.”



In his remarks, Wike noted that PAMO University is a priceless gift to Rivers, Nigeria and the world at large.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Mmon, Wike said: “PAMO is a kind of university that is believed will transform the lives of our children and bring development to the state



“We shall continue to support the university. We have also renewed the scholarship for Rivers state students, including those from poor background”.

The governor further reiterated the state government’s support for other universities in the state established by a Rivers person. He, however, donated the sum of N500 million to the institution to encourage their educational quality.



On his part, Odili described Wike as the best governor Nigeria ever had and Nigeria has ever produced.