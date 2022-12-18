A Case for Poetic Print and Brush Strokes in Abuja

Segun Ade-Martins



There are times for stocktaking. For such times, commercial ventures would require a day to ascertain the rate at which they convert said stock into cash and, eventually, the profit. In the art industry, stocktaking is needed not just for future generations, but also for its current relevance. This usually takes the form of documentation, which in turn can be expressed in diverse media. While countries with vibrant art scenes are known for their documentation or art criticism, Nigeria seems to lag behind in this endeavour. Even in a few exceptional cases, Lagos seems to be light years ahead of other Nigerian cities.

This is one reason why the Abuja art community should warm up to the coffee-table book, Of Souls, Ascents, & Stillness, which has been painstakingly put together by one of its own, Sor Sen, under the direction of Sarah Hachi-Duchêne, the editorial director of Art Ubuntu, the book’s publishing company, as well as an art enthusiast, Miguel Triantafillo. Sen, a painter whose expressionistic works have travelled across the globe, had this brilliant idea to document the Abuja painting scene. So he gathered 30 painters, who consistently produce highly relevant and high-quality work. After a rigorous documentary process, the book, which was launched at an exhibition of the same name at a swanky Abuja hotel, Fraser Suites, on Thursday, December 2, was born.

A discerning reader could call the book the manifestation of souls’ longing to connect with a world starved of their perspectives, and that wouldn’t be wrong. “The intent of this book title is to take readers’ minds on an adventure, to a place of wonder and wander,” Sen says. Besides, the eclectic composition of the artists already lifts the veil on what to expect from the beautifully-produced hardcover coffee table book.

But what makes this collection of artists and their work so special? They can be likened to leaves on the branches of a tree reaching out for the sun’s rays. They yearn to share their work as a gift to humanity. It is their intention to open a channel for people to talk about their work for the betterment of society.

Meanwhile, the Abuja community of painters ought to be grateful for this intervention as their works can be preserved for the future. Now, the ball is in the court of the aficionados to acquire the book and, of course, the paintings as mementoes. This would not only go a long way toward supporting the artists and the Abuja painting community, but also allow the public to share in their energy, their spiritual “DNA,” woven into the works. For the record, here are the names of the 30 artists for the adventurous and curious: Philip Agbese Jr., Ndubuisi Nduwhite Ahanonu, Ngozi Akande, Prosper Akeni, Akachukwu Chukwuemeka (Akabeks), Chike Emembo, Franklyn Enebeli, Onyekachukwu Antony Iloana, Joy Iorvihi, Karunwi Kolawale Kayode, Abigail Nnaji, Unoma Numero, Obi Nwaegbe, Clement Nwafor, Chidinma Ogonnaya Cindy Nwankwo, Amarachi Kelechi Odimba, Chinyere Odinukwe, Amarachi Okafor, Addis Okoli, Eghosa Henry Osaretin, Millicent Osumuo, Lilian Chizoba Pilaku, Michael Imo Chigboromogu, Sor Sen, Godwin Tom Sunday, Okide Maduka Tochukwu, Uche Uguru, Stephanie Unaeze, Oswald Uruakpa, and Ibrahim Yusuf.

Within the last five years, the value of art has gradually become a front-burner issue for the average person. But then, art transcends its monetary or entertainment value. Within its language of techniques and cultural context, it carries the story of a people. In this case, the residents of Abuja. Abuja, a cosmopolitan city, is home to both expatriates and Nigerians from all walks of life, each with their own story to tell. This collective body of work is universal and thus tells the story of souls on a journey through life; some tell their story with an emphasis on their ascendency while others express it in a quiet storm. If Abuja is significant to the reader, then this book, these artists, their works, and their stories will also be significant to him.

• Ade-Martins writes from Abuja