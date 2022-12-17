  • Saturday, 17th December, 2022

SON Restates Commitment to MSMEs Growth

Business | 4 mins ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON has pledged continued support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to enable them meet up with global specifications and standards. 

The organisation said it would double efforts in offering trainings, rebate and other incentives to spur productivity in the sector.

Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim reaffirmed this during the celebration of SON @50 in Lagos, saying that steps were towards ensuring superiority of local products and acceptability in global market. He listed other efforts taken as: equipping SON’S engineering laboratories, National Metrology Institute in Enugu, Leather and Textile Laboratory in Kaduna, and the Foods, Chemical and Electrical Laboratories in Ogba, Lagos.

Salim who was represented by SON Marketing Director, Richard Adewunmi said, “SON has over the years put in place programmes for capacity building of MSMEs with discounts, waivers and product’s certification processes to ensure that products and services meet specified requirements and compete favorably in the international space, thereby creating job opportunities for Nigerians.”

He added that as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation’s core mandate were construction of new regional office complex, state offices and rehabilitating old office buildings, amongst others. 

Salim thanked staff and stakeholders who have been part of the organisation’s successful journey in the last five decades.

