Fifa to Reconsider Format of 2026 World Cup

Fifa is to reconsider the format of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, says president Gianni Infantino.

The teams will increase from 32 to 48 for the competition and were set to be divided into 16 groups of three, with the top two progressing to the last 32.

Infantino said that would be looked at after the “success” of the four-team groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Here the groups of four have been absolutely incredible,” said Infantino.

“Until the last minute of the last match you would not know who goes through.

“We have to revisit or at least re-discuss the format. This is something that will certainly be on the agenda in the next meeting.”

The group stages in Qatar included some exciting final games as countries tried to secure a top-two place to qualify for the last 16.

The four-team group format, with the top two going through to the knockout stages, has been used since the men’s World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998.

Infantino was speaking at a news conference in Qatar after attending a Fifa council meeting.

With the third-place play-off and final to go, he said 3.27 million spectators had attended the games compared with an overall 3.3 million at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Thanks to everyone involved, Qatar, all the volunteers to make this the best World Cup ever,” said Infantino.

“Matches have been played without incidents. It has been a very joyful atmosphere.

“There is something happening when we talk about football becoming truly global, with an African team [Morocco] reaching the semi-final for the first time.

“We also had a woman [Stephanie Frappart] referee a match for the first time.

“It has been an incredible success, approaching five billion in terms of viewing figures. The fans meeting the Arab world, it has been very important for the future of all of us.”