FG to Introduce Performance Management System in Civil Service Before March

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has disclosed plan to commence the application of the new Performance Management System (PMS) which is a tool designed to deliver efficient civil service and hold employees accountable in the first quarter of 2023.



The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja, at the meeting of critical stakeholders on the implementation of a modern performance management system in the public service.



She reiterated the need for the implementation of the tool in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for enhanced delivery, noting in particular that the PMS would hold individual employees accountable, identify and dictate who, where and detect faults in the delivery of service.



“The danger in running a public establishment that is unaccountable to the public is that it will progressively lose its responsiveness to the needs of the people and imminently erode its significance.



“Hence, promoting accountability requires identifying who is to be held accountable to whom, for what and how,” she said.

She highlighted the development of guidelines for the implementation of the PMS, development and documentation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), development of linkage frameworks, training of several officers on job objectives setting and handholding exercises, among others, as measures taken to ensure the success of the implementation process.



While enjoining all to be committed to the new process, she said the civil service was no longer a haven for redundancy, stressing that change could no longer be resisted.



Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Marcus Ogunbiyi, affirmed that the new PMS would provide a systematic process, setting targets, providing support for employees, as well as measuring results.



He assured that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation was committed to the successful implementation of the PMS and other reform initiatives towards having a world-class Civil Service poised at delivering efficient and effective service.