Obaseki Congratulates Edo-born Best Graduating Student of Obafemi Awolowo University

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended Dr. Godknows Osarenren Osarhiaekhimen, an indigene of Edo State, that emerged the Best Graduating Student in Medical Sciences and Overall Best Graduating Student of the Obafemi Awolowo University at the institution’s 46th convocation held recently.

In a statement, Obaseki celebrated Osarhiaekhimen’s achievements, hailing her for bagging seven distinguished awards.

He noted, “It is with great pride that I congratulate you, Godknows Osarenren Osarhiaekhimen, for emerging the Best Graduating Student at the 46th Convocation Ceremony of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University.

“We are, indeed, proud of your lofty achievements, as you have given a good account of yourself by clinching 7 distinguished prizes.”

The governor further noted, “This attainment is a testament to the indomitable Edo spirit, which places hard work, diligence and determination as core virtues in pursuit of excellence.

“You have joined a long list of illustrious Edo sons and daughters, who continue to blaze the trail and record phenomenal results in their chosen life endeavours.

“Today, you serve as an inspiration to many young Edo boys and girls who are looking out for worthy mentors to guide them aright in a world filled with numerous distractions.”

“I celebrate your genius and wish you even more resounding success in your chosen field of medical practice,” he added.