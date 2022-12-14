Tinubu in Kaduna, Vows to End Insecurity in North

•Says Nigerians won’t regret their vote for him

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to eliminate the bandits terrorising the north if elected president next year. Tinubu assured Nigerians that they would not regret if they gave him the mandate as president.

Tinubu made the assertions yesterday in Kaduna while addressing thousands of party faithful and Kaduna residents, at the flag-off of the North-west presidential campaign rally, held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium. He promised to prioritise job creation, gainful employment of Nigerian youth, and improvement of agricultural production by establishing a marketing board that would give both farmers and consumers standard prices of agricultural produce.

The APC candidate expressed his gratitude to the mammoth crowd of residents for turning out for the rally and for their loyalty to APC.

He stated, “We thank God Almighty that brought you people here, we thank you for remaining loyal and faithful to our party, you will never regret it.

“In Shaa Allah, all those trouble makers, all those kidnappers, killers who are troubling the security of Kaduna and northern Nigeria, I assure you, we will eliminate them.” He called on the people to vote all the APC candidates in the 2023 general election.

He told the crowd, “May God bless you. God will turn this sunny day to a brighter day and bless you and your children. You will never regret today.”

The APC presidential candidate called on Nigerians to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and vote APC during the elections.

Tinubu stated, “Everyone of you should go home with determination, check your PVC, do not let them deny you your PVC. If you have not collected your PVC, please, in the name of Almighty Allah that gives power, go and collect your PVC.

“Today, the sun is brighter, the sky is clear, we don’t want to talk too much, we want you to go back home in peace, happiness and joy. Our hope is here, we will do everything to make you, the young ones, properly employed.

“We will create jobs. We will establish the marketing board that will give you the right prices, that will give you comfort in your homes and make you a better people. May Allah bless you all, thank you very much, Kaduna.”

Earlier, National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdulllahi Adamu, said he was overwhelmed by the mass turnout of people to receive Tinubu.

Addressing the rally, Director-general of the APC presidential campaign council and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, said Tinubu dared bandits by traveling on Monday in the night to Birnin-Gwari, an area being terrorised by bandits.

Tinubu, who visited the Emir of Birnin Gwari on Monday after arriving Kaduna, donated N50 million to victims of banditry in the area.