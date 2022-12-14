Tayo: Babcock Teaching Hospital Records Success in Open Heart, Knee Replacement Surgeries​

Funmi Ogundare​

The Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo​ has said that its teaching hospital recorded success in 959 open heart surgeries, as well as​ total knee replacement surgery on a 65-year old patient.​

Tayo, who disclosed this recently at a dinner organised for members of the Education Writers Association of Nigeria (EWAN), said with this feat, the country could stem the tide of medical tourism.

He said the 65-year-old patient had severe knee osteoarthritis on both legs and she has since been discharged after the successful surgery.

He regretted that the country loses over N100 billion annually to medical tourism, saying that the successful surgeries by the institution’s Cardiac Centre will continue to create tangible options for Nigeria and people living in the sub-Saharan African region.

The VC said the university is about to join the league of global institutions to replace butane with methane bio gas as cooking fuel, adding that the biogas project will soon be completed.

“The second phase to connect the pipes from the sewage to the bio-digester is at an advanced level. The affluence from the breakdown of the bio-digester will be used as fertilizer, while the gas will be used for cooking.

“This project will be one of the biggest energy savers and wealth creation strategies for the university. It is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” Tayo stated.

He describe the university’s programmes as dynamic and diverse, saying that a programme in Medicine for instance, opens unusual doors for self-expression in other ways beyond health centres.

He announced that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has upwardly reviewed student enrolment in medicine from 100 to 120.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor has appealed to journalists to continue to equip themselves with current knowledge and skills needed for accurate election reporting​ and be aware of their duties to reduce hate speech and incitement to violence which often arise during election.

He said as key stakeholders, they must facilitate political discourse, foster transparency and information sharing, and serve as an effective forum for public debate.

