Group Demands Tinubu’s Disqualification as APC Presidential Candidate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A group, Action Alliance of Virginia Pavilion has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election over his alleged involvement in narcotics and money laundering.

The group, in a letter written on its behalf by its lawyer, Kalu Agu, dated November 14th and titled, “Demand for You to Uphold The Oath of Your Office By Delisting the Name of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu As the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 General Election”, insisted that by virtue of his forfeiture of the sum of $460, 000 to the United States government in 1993, Tinubu was not fit to hold public office.

The group said Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution forbids anyone under a fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud from vying for the office of president in Nigeria.

It also drew the attention of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu to letters earlier served on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami over the issue.

It said: “As evident in recent media reports you are already aware of the contents of the Court proceedings referenced in annexure “L1”. However, for ease of reference we hereto attach the said proceedings and is marked annexure “B”

“Arising from the proceedings in annexure “B” we demand that you uphold your oath of office which enjoins you to perform your duties in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution. We, therefore, invite your esteemed attention to Section 137(1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution which provides thus:

“A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if he is… under a fine for any offence involving dishonesty or fraud (by whatever name called) or for any other offence, imposed on him by any court or tribunal…”

“Arising from the above provision we state clearly that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is disqualified from contesting the presidential election in 2023 in accordance with the above provision.”

The group further referenced part of the Court judgement which read thus: “It is hereby ordered that the funds in the amount of $460, 000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States.

“It is further ordered that First Heritage Bank shall issue a cheque in the amount of$460, 000 payable to Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and these funds shall be disposed of according to law.”

Against this background, the group said it was by this letter making a demand that INEC issue a proper statement on the matter and in accordance with the Constitution, “delist Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Presidential Candidate in view of the express decision in annexure “B” which imposed a forfeiture on the account of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his involvement in Narcotics Trafficking and Money Laundering.”

It warned that if INEC refused to heed it demands, it would have no choice than to institute a legal case against the commission

It warned: “Take notice that unless you heed the demand herein made within seven days from receipt of this letter, we shall without further notice take appropriate legal action to compel you to keep faith with the Constitution which is supreme to which you swore to uphold.We do hope wise Counsel will prevail.”