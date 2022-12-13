FG Removes Barriers from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Construction Site

Bennett Oghifo





Federal Ministry of Works, yesterday, removed barriers from some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to ensure unhindered flow of traffic during the end of year festivities.



Heavy duty equipment were used to remove the crash barriers at the Opic U Turn section and other diversion points for free flow of traffic on the highway.

The removal is a relief for motorists, who sometimes spend four to five hours in gridlock due to the ongoing construction.



Supervising the re-opening around Opic, the Director, Federal Highways, South-west, Mr Adedamola Kuti said government earlier promised to re-open the highway to traffic on Thursday but brought it forward to ease gridlock.



Kuti said because of the festive season, all obstructions on section one which spans Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange were being removed on Monday.

“As part of our Ember Months programme, there was an announcement we made that all barriers at road construction sites will be removed by 15th of December to allow for free movement this season.



“So, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project we have already attained a level to which we can allow those barriers to be removed.



“So rather than waiting for Thursday the 15th of December, just as we did at the other section, from Old Toll Gate up till Otedola Bridge, which we opened to traffic last week, we have also completed this stretch up to the level where we can allow movement,” he said.



Kuri added that, all construction would also be halted on section two of the project which spans Sagamu Interchange to Ojoo in Ibadan on Thursday, to further boost movement ahead of the Yuletide.



He said the contractors would return to site in January to complete the project, adding that, the Federal Ministry of Works was targeting delivery by first quarter of 2023.



He said some unforeseen circumstances including heavy rainfall slowed down construction hence the new targeted delivery date in 2023.



He said the Police and traffic regulatory agencies would take over the highway and thanked motorists for their patience during period of construction.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, assured of adequate security on the highway.



He said that the free flow of traffic would tame crime and criminality on the highway.



Bankole said highway trading compounding gridlock would also end.



“The opening of the road would certainly ameliorate the security situation in this area, hawkers will not have any place any longer,” he said.

Assistant Corps Marshal Peter Kibo, the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, in charge of Lagos and Ogun States said that the removal of the barriers was in anticipation of heavy traffic ahead of Christmas.



“We thank God today, Julius Berger decided to open this place even before the day that we planned, that was 15th of this month by the Federal Ministry of Works.

“So that is a great achievement and a great relief for us and the motoring public. And we will continue to manage the road and traffic very well,” he said.

Kibo appealed to motorists to drive safely, observe speed limits and avoid reckless driving, adding that, officers would enforce the laws to ensure people arrived their destinations safe.



TRACE, Commander, Adeloye Babatunde who represented his boss, Corps Commander and Chief Executive, Olaseni Ogunyeni assured of synergy with other agencies towards hitch-free traffic.