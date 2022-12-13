Clerics, Associates Hold Special Prayer Session for Senator Ibrahim





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Friends, family, members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and well-wishers yesterday converged on Ilorin GRA in Kwara State to hold a special prayer session for Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim to mark his 56th birthday.

Ibrahim is the immediate-past chairman of Senate Committee on Banking and Other Financial Institutions, and the Kwara South senatorial candidate of the PDP for 2023 elections.

The prayer was led by Khalifa Sheikh Ahmad Labeeb Akinhale, Mallam Dhikirullahi Folarin Oluwe, and Sheikh Imam Ismail Taiye Badmus Atagisoro.

The clerics prayed to God to grant him long life in sound health as well as more grace to continue to serve the Kwara people and humanity in general.

They also used the occasion to pray for his victory in the next year general election in order to provide qualitative representation for people of the senatorial zone.

The religious leaders also prayed for former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for the wisdom required for leadership towards the development of Kwara State and Nigeria.

Alhaji Abdulrauf Akogun, on behalf of the Senator Rafiu Ibrahim Team, gave the votes of thanks.

He appreciated everyone for the love, support and prayers for their principal, Senator Rafiu, and assured them of his unrelenting effort to continue to serve.