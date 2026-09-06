Tinubu Eulogises Health Minister, Ali Pate, At 58

.Lauds his contributions to nation’s health, social welfare sector

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, on his 58th birthday on September 6, 2026.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

celebrated the distinguished and globally acclaimed health professional on this special occasion, lauding his invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s health and social welfare sector.

Tinubu acknowledged the significant transformation in the health sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda through Pate’s ministry, particularly the revitalisation of over 3,100 primary healthcare centres; the reorganisation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), enabling over 37 million Nigerians to access basic healthcare; and the upgrade of health facilities across the country.

The President also highlighted the investments in health infrastructure and manpower, such as the establishment of three oncology centres across the geo-political zones to reduce outbound medical tourism; the recruitment of over 20,000 health professionals into federal tertiary hospitals to cushion brain drain impacts; the training of over 78,000 frontline health workers to improve primary health care delivery quality; HPV vaccination for over 17.1 million adolescent girls to protect them against cervical cancer, and many other significant initiatives in the health sector.

Tinubu commended Professor Pate for his efforts to facilitate the needed investments in the nation’s healthcare value chain and pharmaceuticals through the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), with over $5 billion in project pipeline secured so far.

The President joined family, friends, and associates to wish him good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve the nation diligently.