President Faye Hails Sahara’s Enduring Support for Senegal’s Energy Development

President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has praised Sahara Group for its longstanding contribution to Senegal’s energy sector, describing the company as a trusted partner that continues to support the country’s energy security objectives through its relationship with Société Africaine de Raffinage (SAR).

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Mr Bethel Obioma, the commendation came during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, where President Faye received a delegation from Sahara Group led by Executive Director, Wale Ajibade, alongside SAR Managing Director, Mamadou Abib Diop.

During the engagement, President Faye acknowledged Sahara’s commitment to Africa, its Pan-African vision and its sustained support for Senegal’s energy ambitions over the years through its partnership with SAR.

“We appreciate Sahara’s dynamism, flexibility and constructive partnership with SAR, particularly its support in helping secure the country’s energy requirements amid challenging global market conditions,” President Faye added.

Ajibade expressed appreciation for the president’s recognition and reaffirmed Sahara’s commitment to working with stakeholders across Senegal’s energy ecosystem to support energy access, supply reliability and economic growth.

“Senegal has been an important partner for Sahara over the years, and we remain committed to deploying our expertise, infrastructure, financing capabilities and operational experience in ways that support the country’s energy ambitions. We are encouraged by the progress being made and look forward to deepening our partnership with SAR and other stakeholders across the energy value chain,” he said.

He noted that Sahara’s involvement in Senegal forms part of the company’s broader strategy of advancing energy security and economic development across Africa, leveraging investments, partnerships and operational expertise to create sustainable value.

Commenting on the partnership, SAR Managing Director, Mamadou Abib Diop, highlighted Sahara’s consistent support for Senegal’s energy sector and described the company as a dependable long-term investor.

“Sahara Energy has invested significantly in Senegal over the years and remains a major and reliable partner. We are focused on strengthening our collaboration with Sahara to provide Senegal with greater flexibility in addressing the needs of the energy sector.”

Diop added that Sahara has continued to support SAR’s crude oil supply requirements while demonstrating a strong commitment to collaborating with local stakeholders in addressing evolving market realities.

The meeting reflected the strong and productive relationship between Senegal, SAR and Sahara Group, and underscored a shared commitment to strengthening energy security, enhancing supply resilience, and supporting the country’s long-term development objectives.