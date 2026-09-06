Otumara Laid to Rest As Prominent Leaders, Political Heavyweights Honour His Legacy In Delta

Sylvester Idowu in

Warri and its environs literally stood still Saturday as prominent political leaders, government officials, traditional stakeholders, friends and associates gathered to bid a final farewell to late Dr. Joseph Sisanmi Otumara.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral were Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, former governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor.

Otumara, a renowned medical doctor, politician and administrator, died after a life of public service that saw him occupy several key positions in Delta State.

The funeral service, held at Yonwuren College, Ugbuwangue, Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area, was conducted by the Itsekiri Pastors Association, led by Bishop Mike Oyemiren.

Others, in attendance, were former First Lady of Delta State, Mrs. Roli Uduaghan; state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Solomon Arenyeka; former Senator James Manager and other friends, associates and members of the Otumara family.

The Warri Choral Society rendered songs and praises during the service, while Bible readings were taken from Ecclesiastes 8:1-9 and 2 Peter 3:3-14.

Otumara, who was born on December 16, 1960, until his death served as Chairman of the Itsekiri Politicians Forum and held the traditional title of Obarisuwa of Warri Kingdom.

He was a three-time Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council and a former Commissioner for Health in Delta State. He also served as chairman of the Warri/Uvwie and Special Area Development Agency from 2019 until his death.

The officiating minister, Bishop Mike Oyemiren, urged Nigerians to live purposeful lives and leave behind legacies worthy of remembrance.

Preaching on ‘The Marketplace and Its Legacy’, Oyemiren likened life to a marketplace where everyone must eventually return home.

“Nobody visits the market and does not return home,” he said, describing the late Otumara as a man who completed his earthly race and left a legacy of service, leadership and positive impact.

The priest urged the congregation to fear God and live with eternity in view, asking: “When we die today, what will men say about us?”

Another officiating minister, Bishop Mike Laju, urged the people to use their time wisely, stressing that everyone has a limited tenure on earth.

Paying tribute to the deceased, Delta State Chairman of the APC, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, described Otumara as a man who left “indelible footprints on the sands of time”.

He described the late Otumara as kind, meek, humble, pathfinder and God-fearing, adding that his contributions to society and the lives he touched would continue to be remembered.

Arenyeka prayed God to console the Otumara family and grant the deceased eternal rest.

Prominent Itsekiri and other leaders, as well as Itsekiri kits and kins had stormed the deceased residence on Thursday, to observe a service of songs in his honour.

Among those in attendance were the member representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi; Amaju Pinnick, Pastor Michael Diden (Ejele); an Ijaw leader, Senator James Manager and many Itsekiri sons and daughters.