Tinubu’s Economic Policies Deepened Poverty, Atiku Has Better Plan, Says Imansuaghon

A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Edo State governorship aspirant, Mr. Kenneth Imansuaghon, has expressed confidence that the presidential aspiration of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar offers what he described as a credible pathway to economic recovery

Imansuaghon argued that the planned reopening of Nigeria’s land borders would stimulate commerce, attract investment and ease the economic hardship confronting millions of Nigerians.

Speaking from the United States, Imansuaghon alleged that the economic reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu have imposed severe hardship on citizens, increased the cost of living and weakened the productive sector.

He argued that many Nigerians had lost their means of livelihood as businesses continue to struggle under the prevailing economic conditions.

Imansuaghon said Atiku’s proposal to reopen Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries, including Benin Republic, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, would revive cross-border trade, expand economic opportunities and improve the movement of goods across the West African sub-region.

“The reopening of the borders will restore legitimate trans-border trade, encourage investors, stimulate local businesses and ultimately reduce the prices of food and other essential commodities through healthy competition.

He further argued that insecurity has continued to limit agricultural activities in several parts of northern Nigeria, making regional trade an important complement to domestic food production.

He maintained that improving trade relations with neighbouring countries would strengthen supply chains and help stabilise commodity prices.

The ADC stalwart also cited the reported exit of ride-hailing company, Uber, from Nigeria after over a decade of operations as an indication of the difficult business environment, alleging that poor economic policies have discouraged investment and contributed to rising unemployment, particularly among young graduates.

Imansuaghon, known for his free annual rice distribution to poor Nigerians, further expressed concern over the worsening socio-economic conditions in the country, claiming that growing poverty has pushed some Nigerians into desperate survival measures.

He accused the APC-led Federal Government of failing to make basic necessities affordable but said he believes an Atiku-led administration would pursue policies capable of reversing the country’s economic challenges.

His comments followed Atiku Abubakar’s recent pledge that if elected president in 2027 on the platform of the ADC, he would reopen Nigeria’s land borders and implement measures to facilitate the importation and movement of goods.

Atiku had argued that prolonged border closures disrupted legitimate businesses, constrained regional trade and adversely affected economic growth.