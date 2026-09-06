2027: Radda Proclaims Katsina An APC Stronghold 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed the state’s position as a stronghold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), assuring President Bola Tinubu of the continued support of the people ahead of the 2027 general election.

Governor Radda stated this at the official flag-off and inauguration of the Katsina State structure of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement 2027 at the People’s Square, Katsina.

The governor said the APC remained firmly established across the state, with a united party structure in all the 34 local government areas and 361 wards of the state.

He assured President Tinubu that Katsina would continue to stand with his administration and support the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Radda said: “Katsina State is an APC state. Every elected person in Katsina State is a member of the All Progressives Congress, and I want to assure you that Katsina State has a special attachment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He stressed that the state’s political structure would be mobilised to take the message of the administration’s achievements and vision to communities across the state.

He urged members of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement to work closely with existing APC structures and engage citizens directly in wards, communities, markets and households.

Radda also highlighted what he described as the positive impact of the Tinubu administration’s reforms, particularly on the financial capacity of state and local governments.

He added that the president’s reforms had created greater opportunities for grassroots development in Nigeria.

He said the additional resources would enable governments to invest in critical sectors, including roads, education, healthcare, water supply, sanitation and markets.

He also commended the founder and convener of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for selecting Katsina as the first state for the nationwide launch of the initiative.

He said the choice of Katsina was significant, given the historical and cordial relationship between the state and the Niger Delta region, particularly the role played by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta through the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Radda called for constructive engagement with citizens as the country approaches the 2027 elections, saying the achievements and vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda should be communicated through direct interaction and community outreach.

He further declared his confidence that Katsina would remain firmly behind President Tinubu, saying: “Katsina State will continue to stand with you. We will support you, and our people will support you, Insha Allah.”