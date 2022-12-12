Investment Banker, Olaolu Mudashiru, Killed  in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Co-founder and Deputy Managing Director of Vetiva Capital, Olaolu Mudashiru is dead.

He was said to be cycling with a group of cyclists when a car rammed into their bikes on Gerrard Road in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

While the car reportedly sped off the scene, the cyclists were said to have been left with severe injuries.

It was learned that Mudashiru and two bikers were rushed to the Lagoon Hospital on Bourdillon Road where Mudashiru later died from head injuries.

Mudashiru, an investment banker, earned his medical degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He got his MBA from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

He was the son of late Air Commodore Gbolahan Mudashiru, a former Military Administrator of Lagos State.