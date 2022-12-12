Bauchi APC Youth Berates Abubakar for Backing Mohammed’s Reelection 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The National Youth Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bauchi State Wing, has berated the immediate past Governor of the State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN, for declaring support for the reelection bid of the incumbent, Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, saying it was an act of anti-party.

The group, therefore, called on the National Secretariat of the APC to immediately constitute a high-powered committee to investigate the actions of the former governor and impose necessary action on him in line with the constitution of the party.



State Chairman of APC National Youth Caucus, Comrade Alkaseem Nuhu Abdulkadir, who addressed journalists yesterday, stated that, “As patriotic members of our great party, the All progressive Congress (APC) from Bauchi State, we humbly urge the National Executive Committee of our great party to as a matter of urgent responsibility set a committee to investigate into the Anti-Party activities, conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the Party and bring the Party into hatred, contempt, ridicule and disrepute by the conduct of His Excellency, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar SAN, the former Governor of Bauchi State as provided under article 21 (1) (i) and (ii) and the provision of article 21 (2) (i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution.



“Subject to the provisions of this article and the right to fair hearing, the party shall have power to discipline members of the party. The power shall be exercised on behalf of the party by the respective executive committee in line with the provisions hereunder.”



“The offences which are against the party shall include the following: Article 21.2 A breach of any provision of this Constitution. Anti-Party activities or any conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have adverse effect on the Party or bring the Party into hatred, contempt, ridicule or disrepute.



“Now, in view of the serious nature of the allegations bordering on the violation of the party constitution against His Excellency Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar SAN, and particularly, its relevance to the integrity, success as well as reputation of our great party, which is facing serious threat, based on the situation at hand in Bauchi State, we are obliged to request you (i.e the National Executive Committee) to cause steps to be urgently taken in order to save the party from repeat of 2019 Gubernatorial election in the state.



The attention of the APC youth caucus has been drawn to the casual politics played by the former APC Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, which is unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to cause damage to the party and it candidate.”

He narrated that last week, the former governor attained the rank of Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), which was occasioned by unprecedented event that cheered the attainment.