Ogun 2023: PDP Candidate, Adebutu Unveils 7-Point Manifesto

James Sowole in Abeokuta



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for 2023 Election in Ogun State, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, yesterday unveiled a seven -point manifesto,which he promised to implement if he wins the forthcoming poll.

Adebutu unveiled the manifesto, tagged “IDERA DE, (Relief Has Come)” at a rally, to flag off his gubernatorial campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The campaign flag off, which took place at Ake Palace in the heart of the state capital, was attended by tumultuous crowd and PDP supporters, who stormed the venue from the 20 local government areas of the state.

The event, created traffic snarl on a stretch of Adatan-Ake Road for several hours, as a section of the dual carriage road, was closed, to traffic.

Addressing the people, Adebutu, who faulted many of the policies and programmes of the current administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun in several sectors, said his manifesto, was not a vague one but drawn based on results of researches conducted on state of affairs in the Gateway State.

He said relief has come for residents of the state as the PDP administration that would take over the reign of government in May 2023, would rescue them from shackles of governance.

Adebutu appreciated various stakeholders in Nigerian polity from the state to the national level, including judiciary, for upholding the law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Electoral Act in what he described as unnecessary legal tango.

He said, “Today, we are here to formally declare our readiness as a party to take over power on the way to good governance in May 2023.

“Our commitment to deliver the good people of Ogun State from the shackles of the ruling party stems from the first-hand experience I have by living amongst my people in Ogun State for the past 31 years.

“I am proud to say that I have not for once lived outside our beloved State for any appreciable time during this period. I make bold to say that all my life investments are domiciled in Ogun State. With these realities, I am privileged to feel the pains our people go through to earn a living and eke out a meaningful life. Unfortunately, in most recent times, the government has not been available for the people it governs with provisions of basic social services, particularly at the lower tier of government.

“In our quest to serve the people of our dear state, we conducted an independent survey to identify the needs of our people, the result of the survey is alarming and as a matter of fact, there is a need for an urgent rescue mission.

“The survey revealed high rates of endemic poverty, youth unemployment, inadequate social services, poor infrastructure and insecurity, the cumulative effect is unbearable life for all and sundry. Insecurity pervades our communities and has become the norm, as our people cannot sleep with eyes closed again.”

The PDP candidate promised reduce hardship and provide sustainable Relief – ITURA, through good leadership.

He listed the seven point manifesto to cover Improved Security, Law & Order, True Local Government Autonomy, Public Service Reforms and Workers Welfare.

Other items in the manifesto are

Urban Regional Development, Physical Planning and Transportation

Rural and Border Communities Development ,Agricultural & Economic Development

Development of Women, Youth and Sports, Enhancement of Education, Healthcare and other Social Services.

He said “Achieving the economic and social vision contained in our manifesto is premised on delivering the outlined initiatives, policies, strategies, core values and services that will drive transformative growth in Ogun State.

“In this regard, core social and economic components which are intrinsically linked with human capital development, competitive economy and good governance, form the foundation of our vision.

“Our government will facilitate timely execution of projects by publishing the detailed implementation plans and roadmaps and make them available to desiring stakeholders in the State, in order to demonstrate transparency, accountability and our firm commitment toward actualisation.

“Together we can achieve the goals set out for the Seven Focal Areas of ITURA DE as one people for the betterment of Ogun State.”