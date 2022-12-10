Latest Headlines
Morocco Secure Africa’s First World Cup Semi-final Appearance
The Atlas Lions of Morocco have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, after a 1- 0 defeat of Portugal.
The victory makes them the first African team to get to that stage of the competition in its 92-year history.
More details later.(NAN)