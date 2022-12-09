Gambari: Buhari Will Leave Nigeria Better Than He Met It

*Says aspiring Perm Secs must pass ICT test

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has given assurances that his principal would leave Nigeria better than he met it in 2015.



Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the 54-seater multi-purpose training centre at the State House Auditorium, fitted with state-of-the-art multimedia equipment, renovated ward and three new ambulances at the State House Clinic, the Chief of Staff said Buhari was determined to leave Nigeria better than he met it.



”If everybody does their best to improve on what they find, by the time President Buhari leaves office at the end of his administration, he will leave facilities much better than he found it,” he said.



Extolling President Buhari’s style of leadership, Gambari said the president would be remembered for leaving a legacy of leadership by example and excellence, and also lauded him for enhancing the capacity of State House staff and all agencies of government to deliver to the best of their abilities.

He urged public office holders to emulate the president on the provision of infrastructure and enhancing the capacity of the civil service on service delivery.

Commending the significant improvements at the clinic, the chief of staff, noted that the renovated ward would improve the quality of service to staff members and other beneficiaries of the medical centre.



Gambari affirmed that the Buhari administration was committed to promoting excellence in public service, driven by ICT development, adding also that directors in the federal civil service aspiring for the position of Permanent Secretary must pass ICT proficiency test.

His words: ”You cannot become a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria anymore, unless you have a solid ICT background.



”The State House is supposed to be an epitome of excellence and that’s why whether it’s the Press Centre, or the ongoing Presidential VIP Wing of State House Clinic, this new Centre is an addition to the standard of excellence expected at the Villa.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, said the training centre would enhance the ability and capacity of staff as well as other users, in the public sector, in service delivery.