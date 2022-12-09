Delta Central: Amori, Best Candidate to Represent Urhobo Interests, Says PDP Chieftain

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Mr. Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to Urhobos to vote enmass for Mr. Ighoyota Amori as the senator representing Delta Central in the Red Chamber come 2023 because of what they stand to benefit.

Onuesoke said that Amori’s emergence as senatorial candidate of Delta Central Senatorial District in 2023 in the red chamber as the best decision for the Urhobos and argued that the Urhobos would benefit from his election because he knows the in-and-out of National Assembly since he has fully blended into the system to know whose office to knock in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The PDP Chieftain noted that this is the time for Urhobos of Delta Central to rally round Amori who is taking the lead in pushing for better political equation to the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria.

He said: “We must show our solidarity and queue behind him in line with the position of our National Leader, His Excellency, Mr. James Onanefe Ibori’s pronouncement and decision.

“We need to elect Ighoyota Amori so that he can continue all the good works he has already started, mostly as he patriotically and selflessly represent the interest of Urhobo nation in his brief stay during the 8th National Assembly.”

He stated that Amori have been in Delta Central political space for long and as such knows how politics, government and business work.

“If you ask majority of our people who can make better decision for us among those aspiring for the senatorial seat, who can create jobs, who can put an end to insecurity and who has the capacity, even the opposition APC members will tell you is Mr. Ighoyota Amori. Ighoyota Amori is very intelligent, very agile and he is very dynamic,” he added.

Onuesoke said that Delta Central deserved the right leader in person of Amori that would unite the Urhobo’s and bring the people together, stressing that the Urhobo’s has never been disunited as this.

He assured that Amori will confront the security challenges bedeviling the Urhobo nation and stop the herdsmen from perpetrating evil in the senatorial district, noting that “the security situation has convinced Urhobo’s that APC is a misfit, and are now saying ‘no way for them again in Delta central senatorial district come 2023.’”