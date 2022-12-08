Sanwo-Olu Joins South-west Women Rally for Tinubu

Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Buhari, yesterday led a regional campaign to the South-west to galvanise women support for All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Mobolaji Johnson Pavilion in Onikan throbbed with political activities, as Lagos hosted the maiden Southwest rally of Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council (TSWPCT), drawing thousands of women from all the six States in the region.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the women at the rally, after he received the TSWPCT leadership team at the State House in Marina in a courtesy visit.

According to a statement yesterday, Aisha Buhari was represented by the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

In the entourage was Shettima’s wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, First Lady of Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Borno First Lady, Dr. Falmata Zulum, wife of Speaker, House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamat Gbajabiamila, Lagos Deputy Governor’s wife, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, and APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said creation of a women’s arm of a presidential campaign council was unprecedented in the history of national politics, saying the initiative would reinforce the foundation of gender balance and inclusive governance entrenched within the APC government.

The governor described the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket as “a national project”, maintaining that the team was the most competent, given the track records of Tinubu and his running mates in governance.

He said: “This is the first time in the history of our democracy that a presidential candidate will have a women’s campaign council working with the party. It goes to show that the Government of Tinubu will sit on the foundation of gender balance and inclusion.

“I am delighted to see our women organising and putting themselves forward, without watching from the back seats. Women have been on the frontline with us and you have come out to embrace this ticket. This is an assurance that we are on the right track.

“This campaign is not about the success of our party alone, it is also about our future and about the coming generations. When the Government of Tinubu and Shettima is formed, we will ensure that gender friendliness and equality are reflected on every programme of the administration with the youth and women.

“I commend Dr. Aisha Buhari, who initiated this idea and who has become the rallying point for women who care for the progress of our country. This movement is an evidence Mrs. Buhari is committed to this cause and she is leading from the front.”

Sanwo-Olu hailed TSWPCT for reaching out to women at the grassroots and market women, whom he said would be the beneficiaries of the Tinubu presidency.

The governor assured that the next APC government would be purposeful and result-oriented, stressing that the nationwide rallies would further convince undecided voters to root for APC in the general elections.

Mrs. Tinubu, who delivered Mrs. Buhari’s message, urged women to probe what she called “deliberate misinformation” being spread about the APC presidential ticket in the social media, advising them to seek information about the track records of all candidates running for president and take decisions based on their findings.